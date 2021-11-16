IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $626.14 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $632.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $574.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.26.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.