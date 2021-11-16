IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.93% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 201,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

FCOR opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63.

