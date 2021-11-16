IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $56.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

