IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 20,431 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 92,521 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41.

