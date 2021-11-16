IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 35,405 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

