IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,691 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

