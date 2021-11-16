IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

