IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,099 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

