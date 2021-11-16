IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,448 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

