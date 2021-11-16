Ignition Market Cap Reaches $343,199.13 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 620.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 598.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $343,199.13 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,838.09 or 0.98494345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.52 or 0.00580249 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,491,566 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,393 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

