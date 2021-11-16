iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Insider Richard J. Bressler Buys 22,615 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,051,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 86,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

