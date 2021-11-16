IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.16

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.16 and last traded at $132.08, with a volume of 75824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

