II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

Shares of IIVI opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $664,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

