Illuvium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.41 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $661.09 million and $46.41 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,028.85 or 0.01698978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.