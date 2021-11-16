Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

