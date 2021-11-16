ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $175,013.58 and $93,571.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,797,903 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

