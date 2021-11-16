Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.