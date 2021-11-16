Impossible Finance Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $258,003.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

