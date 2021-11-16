IMS Capital Management Sells 1,897 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMS Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.