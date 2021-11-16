Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INDP remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,344. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.