Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.60

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 266813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

