Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.32 ($50.97).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

