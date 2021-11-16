Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 20,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.