ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.
Shares of ING traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,506. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
