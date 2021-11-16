ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,506. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

