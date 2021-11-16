Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0456 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $314,869.81 and $88.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.