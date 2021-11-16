Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 4,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 32.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

