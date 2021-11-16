Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94.

