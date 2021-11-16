Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

INVZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,629. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.