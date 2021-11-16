Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.21

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 2999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Inogen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.