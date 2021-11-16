Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor Acquires 10,000 Shares

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inseego stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 1,431,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 293.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

