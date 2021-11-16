Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
