Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

