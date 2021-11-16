Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.18).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($620.07).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £140.80 ($183.96).

EMIS Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.61). The company had a trading volume of 155,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,262. The firm has a market cap of £853.43 million and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,382.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,282.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

