Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Purchases 7,070 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 952,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,911. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Evergy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

