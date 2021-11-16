Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Acquires 38,653 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

Ewen Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.75). 18,526,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,629. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

