Insider Buying: Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Insider Purchases 38,500 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 1,484,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,905. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

