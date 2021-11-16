Insider Buying: Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) insider Peter Tomsett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.62 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$512,360.00 ($365,971.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Newcrest Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Newcrest Mining’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

