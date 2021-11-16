Insider Buying: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 864,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,958. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.