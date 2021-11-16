Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Ulf Quellmann purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,929 ($51.33) per share, for a total transaction of £196.45 ($256.66).

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 102 ($1.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,819 ($49.90). 612,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,048. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,837.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,784.20. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

SXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,737.50 ($48.83).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

