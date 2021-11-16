Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,500 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 134,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,181. The stock has a market cap of $503.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

