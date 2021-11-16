Insider Buying: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Buys 15,984 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TMST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 321,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 574.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 73,030 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.