Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

