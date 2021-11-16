Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. 1,208,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,198. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,585,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

