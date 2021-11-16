Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells 9,005 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $151.00. 59,101,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,800,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.