Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 904 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00.

NYSE AVLR traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.85. 1,202,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,288. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

