Insider Selling: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Sells 5,755 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,132. The firm has a market cap of $358.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.