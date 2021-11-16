Insider Selling: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells 25,105 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 1,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

