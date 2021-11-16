Insider Selling: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells 25,105 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 1,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
