Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,163. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $665.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

