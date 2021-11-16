Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells 975 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.63. 326,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $126.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

