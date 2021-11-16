Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 128,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,227. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

