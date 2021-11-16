Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.39. 27,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $200.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 155.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.